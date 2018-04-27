  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
27 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Geologists say N. Korea’s nuclear test site likely collapsed

The findings may shed new light on North Korean President announcement that his country was ceasing its testing program ahead.

The findings may shed new light on North Korean President announcement that his country was ceasing its testing program ahead.
The findings may shed new light on North Korean President announcement that his country was ceasing its testing program ahead.
Hoy viernes, 27 abr. 2018 07:30 pm
Compartir en Facebook Geologists say N. Korea’s nuclear test site likely collapsedCompartir en Twiiter Geologists say N. Korea’s nuclear test site likely collapsed

INTERNACIONAL.- Research by Chinese geologists suggests that the mountain above North Korea’s main nuclear test site has likely collapsed, rendering it unsafe for further testing and requiring that it be monitored for any leaking radiation.

The findings by the scientists at the University of Science and Technology of China may shed new light on North Korean President Kim Jong Un’s announcement that his country was ceasing its testing program ahead of planned summit meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.

También te puede interesar: Sheriff to suspect in deputy killing: “Turn yourself in”

The results also support some of the findings of an earlier study by another group of Chinese researchers that was published last month by the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

Nuclear explosions release enormous amounts of heat and energy, and the North’s largest test in September was believed early on to have rendered the site in northeastern North Korea unstable.

Chinese authorities have said they’ve detected no radiation risk from samples collected along the border. Calls to those departments were not immediately answered on Thursday.

The data in the latest Chinese study was collected following the most powerful of North Korea’s six nuclear device tests on Sept. 3, which is believed to have triggered four earthquakes over the following weeks.

The yield of the bomb was estimated at more than 100 kilotons of TNT, at least 10 times stronger than anything the North had tested previously.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Sheriff to suspect in deputy killing: “Turn yourself in”

Sheriff to suspect in deputy killing: “Turn yourself in”

Federal agency says it lost track of 1,475 migrant children

Federal agency says it lost track of 1,475 migrant children

Trump gives Oval Office tour to White House reporters’ kids

Trump gives Oval Office tour to White House reporters’ kids

Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, forcing evacuations

Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, forcing evacuations

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica