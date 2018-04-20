  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
20 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Germany’s Merkel appears open to compromise on EU reforms

Angela Merkel signaled her willingness to find compromises with France.

Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Hoy viernes, 20 abr. 2018 09:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Germany’s Merkel appears open to compromise on EU reformsCompartir en Twiiter Germany’s Merkel appears open to compromise on EU reforms

FRANK JORDANS
Berlin, Germany | April 19

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signaled her willingness to find compromises with France when it comes to reforming the European Union, as she hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for talks Thursday in Berlin.

“There are of course always different starting points when it comes to the opinions of Germany and France”

Emmanuel Macron has outlined ambitious plans for greater economic integration across the 28-nation bloc, but his proposals have met resistance in some member countries, including among conservatives in Merkel’s party.

Merkel, who was recently confirmed for a fourth term at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy, said at the very least she is willing to talk.

“There are of course always different starting points when it comes to the opinions of Germany and France,” she told reporters at a joint news conference with Macron. “We need open debates — and in the end we need the ability to compromise.”

While Germany and France agree on the need to better protect the EU’s external borders and forge a common asylum policy, it’s unclear how much backing Macron can expect from Germany for his plans to reform the bloc’s financial structure

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Newborn baby 10 days old, she makes Senate history in her pink cap

Newborn baby 10 days old, she makes Senate history in her pink cap

Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests

Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests

Fire damages lodge at Idaho’s famed Sun Valley ski resort

Fire damages lodge at Idaho’s famed Sun Valley ski resort

Trump says anti-drug briefing he heard shows need for Wall

Trump says anti-drug briefing he heard shows need for Wall

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica