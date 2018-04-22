God save the Queen

AP

London, UK.- The audience at Royal Albert Hall got a rare treat Saturday — the chance to sing “Happy Birthday” to the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Queen Elizabeth II, with her eldest son Prince Charles at her side, waved to the crowd as they celebrated her 92nd birthday in song. Charles got an enthusiastic response when he introduced her as: “Your majesty, mummy”.

The queen took center stage after a varied pop concert featuring British singers Sting, Tom Jones and Jamie Cullum along with Australian star Kylie Minogue, long a fan favorite here.

Shaggy and Craig David also performed, and the festivities took a long stroll down memory lane, with audio from a speech Elizabeth made on her 21st birthday and video from her Golden Jubilee, when roughly 1 million people gathered outside Buckingham Palace to honor her.

She was flanked in the royal box by Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince William, next in the line of succession. Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle also attended, generating a roar of applause when they took their seats. The couple will wed May 19 at Windsor Castle.