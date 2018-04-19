  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
19 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Greece vows to respect decision on migrants

This ruling will create a new situation that concerns those who arrive from now on.

Migrants who traveled to Greek islands off the Turkish coast were restricted in where they could. (Internet)
Migrants who traveled to Greek islands off the Turkish coast were restricted in where they could. (Internet)
Hoy jueves, 19 abr. 2018 10:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Greece vows to respect decision on migrantsCompartir en Twiiter Greece vows to respect decision on migrants

Gatopoulos | L. Cook
ATHENS, Greece.- Greek officials say the government will respect a landmark court decision against a European Union policy that allowed authorities to force refugees and migrants to stay on the Greek islands where they first arrived even after they had applied for asylum.

The country's highest administrative court, the Council of State, ruled that migrants reaching the Greek islands who apply for asylum will be allowed to travel to the mainland while their applications are being processed. The ruling takes effect immediately. Yiannis Balafas, a deputy migration minister, said the decision is not retroactive but would "create a new situation" for migrants who arrive after the ruling.

"I don't think the 2016 agreement will collapse because of this ruling".

Under a 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union, migrants who traveled to Greek islands off the Turkish coast were restricted in where they could go after that.

"For sure, this ruling will create a new situation that concerns those who arrive from now on and we will see how it will be addressed," Balafas told Sto Kokkino radio. "I don't think the 2016 agreement will collapse because of this ruling." Asylum applications are currently being received on five Greek islands, Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica