  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
23 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

High-rise tower in Dubai catches fire; no injuries reported

TH 68-story Almas Tower, 360-meters tall, is home to the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, which is also an economic free zone.

Panoramic of the city of Dubai. A fire was registered yesterday in one of the skyscrapers causing damage to the property.
Panoramic of the city of Dubai. A fire was registered yesterday in one of the skyscrapers causing damage to the property.
Hoy lunes, 23 abr. 2018 09:30 pm
Compartir en Facebook High-rise tower in Dubai catches fire; no injuries reportedCompartir en Twiiter High-rise tower in Dubai catches fire; no injuries reported

Kamran Jebreili
INTERNACIONAL.- A fire broke out atop a prominent skyscraper in Dubai, sending smoke billowing from its roof and those inside fleeing into the streets before firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

An Associated Press journalist saw smoke pour out of the spire that crowns the Almas Tower in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lake Towers neighborhood as ambulances and fire trucks arrived at the scene. The government’s Dubai Media Office later described the blaze as a “minor fire.” “The building was evacuated safely,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “No injuries have been reported.”

También te puede interesar: Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Authorities offered no cause for the blaze. The 68-story Almas Tower, 360-meters (1,180-feet) tall, is home to the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, which is also an economic free zone. The DMCC had hosted a conference earlier Sunday in partnership with Asia House called “The New Global Trade Order.”

The DMCC later wrote on Twitter that the fire’s epicenter was in the tower’s mast. Dubai, a skyscraper-studded city in the United Arab Emirates, has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises. Dubai passed new fire safety rules last year requiring that quickburning side paneling on buildings be replaced with more fire-resistant cladding.

Authorities have previously acknowledged that at least 30,000 buildings across the UAE have cladding or paneling that safety experts have said accelerates the rapid spread of fires.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Dozens of businesses looted amid Nicaragua unrest

Dozens of businesses looted amid Nicaragua unrest

French globalist Macron is befriending nationalist Trump

French globalist Macron is befriending nationalist Trump

Merkel: Imperfect Iran deal better than no deal

Merkel: Imperfect Iran deal better than no deal

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica