  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
25 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

In big shift, Trump assesses Kim Jong Un as ‘very honorable’

President Donald Trump who has struck a decidedly optimistic tone on the situation in recent days, said that the United States and North Korea were having “good discussions

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington,
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington,
Hoy miércoles, 25 abr. 2018 06:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook In big shift, Trump assesses Kim Jong Un as ‘very honorable’Compartir en Twiiter In big shift, Trump assesses Kim Jong Un as ‘very honorable’

JONATHAN L. | MATTHEW P.
Washington, US | April 24

President Donald Trump said Kim Jong Un wants a historic, high-stakes meeting as soon as possible and suggested the North Korean dictator has been “very open” and “very honorable,” a sharply different assessment of a leader he once denounced as “Little Rocket Man.”

The United States and North Korea have been negotiating a summit between Trump and Kim to be held in May or June to broker a deal on Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions. Trump, who has struck a decidedly optimistic tone on the situation in recent days, said Tuesday that the United States and North Korea were having “good discussions.”

También te puede interesar: Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

“We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible. We think that’s a great thing for the world,” Trump said at the White House alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. “Kim Jong Un, he really has been very open and I think very honorable from everything we’re seeing.”

Trump cautioned that North Korea had not followed through on previous promises, but credited tough steps from his administration — including sanctions and organizing pressure from international allies — for having forced Pyongyang to hold talks. And he again suggested that he would “leave the table” if the negotiations were not productive or if North Korea was not operating in good faith.

The leaders of the U.S. and North Korea have never met during six decades of hostility since the Korean War. are being processed.

“We’ll see where that all goes,” the president said. “Maybe it will be wonderful or maybe it won’t.”

Trump’s comments came days after a flurry of moves from North Korea that the White House was anxious to promote as signs that its coercion campaign was working. On Saturday, North Korea announced it will close its nuclear testing facility and suspend nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests — a move welcomed by Trump as “big progress.”

However, the North stopped short of suggesting it will give up its nuclear weapons — as Trump suggested in a weekend tweet — or scale back its production of missiles and their related components. When pressed Tuesday what he meant by the goal of “denuclearization,” Trump said “It means they get rid of their nukes. Very simple.”

“It would be easy for me to make a simple deal and declare victory. I don’t want to do that,” the president said.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Political overtone at Catalan celebration of patron saint

Political overtone at Catalan celebration of patron saint

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica