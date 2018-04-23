  SECCIONES
23 de Abril de 2018
Islamic State suicide bomber kills 57 in Afghan capital

Wahid Majro said that among 57 who were killed in the attack.

An Afghan police walks outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan.
23 abr. 2018
Rahim Faiez 
Kabul, Afghanistan.- An Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an attack at a voter registration center in the capital Kabul on Sunday, killing 57 people and wounding more than 100 others, said officials from the Afghan interior and public health ministries.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said that among 57 who were killed in the attack, 22 were women and eight are children. Majro added that 119 people were wounded in attack, among them 17 children and 52 women. “The tolls could still rise,” he added.

Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who were registering for national identification cards.

The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles away from the attack site and damaging several nearby vehicles. Police blocked all roads to the blast site, with only ambulances allowed in. Local TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught locals gathered at nearby hospitals seeking word about loved ones.

