29 de Abril de 2018
Land deal will preserve site linked to Lost Colony mystery

The 16th century English colonists who vanished after being left in the New World have piqued.

Archaeologists excavate a site known as Site X, in Bertie County.
Archaeologists excavate a site known as Site X, in Bertie County.
Hoy domingo, 29 abr. 2018 11:28 am
Marthe Waggoner 
Raleigh, US.- Efforts to unravel the mysterious fate of North Carolina’s fabled Lost Colony could benefit after a preservation group took out its first-ever loan to buy a coastal tract where some colonists may have resettled hundreds of years ago.

The 16th century English colonists who vanished after being left in the New World have piqued popular imagination and intrigued historians for centuries. One North Carolina community is even holding a Lost Colony Festival this weekend. The preservation of land linked to their disappearance could enable future researchers to shed new light on the historic riddle.

The 1,000-acre property is so special historically and ecologically that the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust decided to take a risk and borrow $5.3 million for a real estate deal, said Lee Leidy, attorney and Northeast Region director for the trust. It’s the first time in 26 years that the trust has done so.

The trust plans to turn the property over to the state, eventually, preserving it for future study.

