25 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

Macedonia: 8 million-year-old elephant-like remains found

Scientists they began excavating the skeleton in Dolni Disan in central Macedonia last Friday.

A member of a paleontologist team works on a fossilized skeleton of an extinct species of elephant. (National Geographic)
A member of a paleontologist team works on a fossilized skeleton of an extinct species of elephant. (National Geographic)
Hoy miércoles, 25 abr. 2018 07:00 pm
The Associated Press
INTERNATIONAL.- Paleontologists from Bulgaria and Macedonia are excavating the fossilized remains of a prehistoric elephant believed to pre-date the mammoth, after its bones were discovered accidentally by a man working in a field.

Scientists at the Natural Science Museum of Macedonia and the Natural History Museum of Sofia said Tuesday they began excavating the skeleton in Dolni Disan in central Macedonia last Friday.

They estimated the animal would have weighed about 10 tons and have been about 50 years old at the time of its death, roughly 8 million years ago during the Miocene epoch.

Biljana Garevska of the Natural Science Museum in Skopje said the fossil was of one of the elephant’s ancestors which roamed the region at a time when it was covered by African-like savannah.

Mental health and guns an issue after Waffle House attack

For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

