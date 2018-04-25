  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
25 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Mental health and guns an issue after Waffle House attack

Police briefly had Travis Reinking in their sights beffore the subject was captured

Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Hoy miércoles, 25 abr. 2018 04:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Mental health and guns an issue after Waffle House attackCompartir en Twiiter Mental health and guns an issue after Waffle House attack

SHEILA BURKE
Tennesse, US | April 24

Without knowing who he was or what he might do, police briefly had Travis Reinking in their sights days before the deadly assault on a Waffle House restaurant.

Alerted to the theft of a BMW from a car dealer last week, officers decided against a risky police chase, knowing the car had a GPS device and could soon be located.

También te puede interesar: Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Sure enough, the car was recovered the same day, outside Reinking’s apartment. But police didn’t figure out who stole it until Sunday, after the Waffle House attack. By then, police say, the 29-year-old with a troubled past used an assault weapon — the same AR-15 once taken from him at the FBI’s request — to kill four people and wound four others.

Reinking escaped on foot from the restaurant after a quick-thinking customer wrestled the gun from his grasp, and he shed the only item of clothing he was wearing, a green jacket. By the time he was captured in the woods nearby, police had searched his apartment, and Travis Reinking, suspected of killing four people in a late-night shooting at a Waffle House restaurant, is escorted into the Hill Detention Center in Nashville, Tenn. found the key fob to the stolen BMW.

Nashville Police Department Lt. Carlos Lara told reporters that a detective was tipped to the suspect’s presence by some construction workers, and confronted Reinking, who lay down on the ground to be handcuffed. He carried a black backpack, with a silver semi-automatic weapon and .45-caliber ammunition.

Reinking then asked for a lawyer and was taken to a hospital before being booked. He was formally charged late Monday with four counts of criminal homicide. A judge on Tuesday revoked his initial bond of $2 million pending a Wednesday hearing.

The arrest ended a 24-hour manhunt involving more than 160 law enforcement officers, but it left troubling unanswered questions about official responses to months of bizarre behavior before the restaurant attack, including encounters with police in Illinois and Colorado and an arrest at the White House that raised red flags.

In May 2016, Reinking told deputies from Tazewell County, Illinois, that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone. Reinking agreed to go to a local hospital for an evaluation after repeatedly resisting the request, the sheriff’s report said.

He would make a similar claim about Swift in Salida, Colorado, nearly a year later, in March 2017, authorities there said.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

For the first time, Facebook spells out what it forbids

Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program

Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflict

Civil groups prepare a key event to end the Basque conflict

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica