Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs

The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany.- The leaders of Germany, France and Britain are ready to push back if the Trump administration does not permanently exempt the European Union from new import taxes on aluminum and steel imports, German Chancellor said Sunday.

Merkel said in a statement that she has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May since returning from her Friday talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The chancellor’s statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take.

The three European leaders “agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union,” which is “resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework.”

The EU's temporary exemption from the tariffs expires Tuesday.

The tariffs are aimed primarily at overcapacity among state-backed firms in China that have flooded global markets with cheap steel.