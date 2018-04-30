  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
30 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs

Angela Merkel said that she has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May .

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump, center, pads the shoulder of France’s President Emmanuel Macronm in Hamburg, northern Germany. (AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump, center, pads the shoulder of France’s President Emmanuel Macronm in Hamburg, northern Germany. (AP)
Hoy lunes, 30 abr. 2018 10:00 am
Compartir en Facebook Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffsCompartir en Twiiter Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs

The Associated Press
FRANKFURT, Germany.- The leaders of Germany, France and Britain are ready to push back if the Trump administration does not permanently exempt the European Union from new import taxes on aluminum and steel imports, German Chancellor said Sunday.

Merkel said in a statement that she has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May since returning from her Friday talks in Washington with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The chancellor’s statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take. 

The three European leaders “agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union,” which is “resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework.”

The chancellor’s statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take. The EU’s temporary exemption from the tariffs expires Tuesday.

The tariffs are aimed primarily at overcapacity among state-backed firms in China that have flooded global markets with cheap steel.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica