  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
23 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Merkel: Imperfect Iran deal better than no deal

Her comments were broadcast Sunday, ahead of a meeting in Washington.

German chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the opening of the Hannover Fair in Hannover, Germany. (AP)
German chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech at the opening of the Hannover Fair in Hannover, Germany. (AP)
Hoy lunes, 23 abr. 2018 02:25 pm
Compartir en Facebook Merkel: Imperfect Iran deal better than no dealCompartir en Twiiter Merkel: Imperfect Iran deal better than no deal

Karin Laub
JERUSALEM.- German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the Iran nuclear deal in an interview with an Israeli TV channel, saying an imperfect deal is better than no deal and that her country will “watch very closely” to ensure it is being fulfilled.

Her comments were broadcast Sunday, ahead of a meeting in Washington this week with President Donald Trump who vows to withdraw from the agreement by May 12 unless U.S. and European negotiators agree to fix what he calls its serious flaws. Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron, a fellow defender of the Iran deal, begins a state visit in the U.S. on Monday.

The 2015 deal, negotiated by the U.S. and other world powers, curbs Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing economic sanctions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vehemently opposed the agreement, saying it falls short of containing the nuclear ambitions of Iran, a declared foe of Israel. Merkel told Israel TV’s Channel 10 that she can understand the “great worries in Israel, concerning what is emanating from Iran.”

“The issue on which we disagree is how we can best contain this,” she said. “Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that the nuclear deal with Iran does not provide the security Israel desires. We believe it’s better to have this agreement, even if it is not perfect, than to have no agreement.

We will continue to discuss this, but Germany will watch very closely to ensure that this agreement will be fulfilled.” Germany remains one of Israel’s closest allies, but the relationship has been strained at times over the Netanyahu government’s settlement expansion in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, war-won lands the Palestinians seek for a future state.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Mexico’s Peña optimistic on NAFTA overhaul talks

Mexico’s Peña optimistic on NAFTA overhaul talks

Smyths Toys to take over Toys R Us stores in Germany

Smyths Toys to take over Toys R Us stores in Germany

Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E.coli fears

Americans told to toss romaine lettuce over E.coli fears

Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism

Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica