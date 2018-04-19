  SECCIONES
Novedades News

Migran Caravan of Central Americans challenge to Donald Trump

Migrants wait aboard a bus that will carry them to Mexico City.

Migrants wait aboard a bus that will carry them to Mexico City. (AP).
Migrants wait aboard a bus that will carry them to Mexico City. (AP).
Hoy jueves, 19 abr. 2018 11:00 am
Christopher Sherman
México City, MX.- The remnants of a migrant caravan of Central Americans that drew the ire of President Donald Trump were continuing their journey north through Mexico toward the U.S. border on Wednesday.

Organizer Irineo Mujica, speaking from the western Mexico city of Guadalajara, said that about 500 migrants had been riding trains north since departing Mexico City last weekend.

500 migrants had been riding trains north since departing Mexico City last weekend.

The caravan that left the Guatemala-Mexico border in late March grew to more than 1,000 migrants who found safety travelling in numbers. In Mexico City, Mujica had said the capital was the caravan’s last official stop, but many of the migrants feared going solo on the dangerous final leg north and decided to keep travelling en masse.

Some who had split off to press on alone reported back about kidnappings and having their papers for safe passage torn up. “That caused the group to regroup,” he said.

