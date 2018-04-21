North Korea suspens its nuclear misile test

KIM TONG-HYUNG

KOREA.- North Korea said Saturday it has suspended nuclear and long range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the country is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The North also vowed to actively engage with regional neighbors and the international community to secure peace in the Korean Peninsula and create an“optimal international environment”to build its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang. A separate meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated in May or June.