21 de Abril de 2018
North Korea suspens its nuclear misile test

In abril 27 is next the meeting with Donald Trump and Kim Jon Un.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (AP)
Hoy sábado, 21 abr. 2018 11:10 am
KIM TONG-HYUNG 
KOREA.- North Korea said Saturday it has suspended nuclear and long range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the country is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.

The North also vowed to actively engage with regional neighbors and the international community to secure peace in the Korean Peninsula and create an“optimal international environment”to build its economy.

The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang. A separate meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated in May or June.

