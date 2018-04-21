Police removed students from an university

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS.- French police removed students from a Paris university building Friday that had been occupied for a month to protest admission changes that also are causing turmoil at other campuses. Paris police said the clearing of the Tolbiac Center, a 22-story tower in southern Paris affiliated with Paris 1 University, went “without incident".

Interior minister Gerard Collomb said in a tweet that “the rule of law will be restored everywhere. ”Students have blocked access or disrupted classes at several other campuses in France to oppose the changes that they fear threaten public university access for all French high school graduates.

Paris 1 University President Georges Haddad said no students were injured during the eviction operation. He told reporters he felt “great relief.” He said police discovered “more than 10 Molotov cocktails” at the center.