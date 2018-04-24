  SECCIONES
24 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

Pope offers gelato to Rome’s neediest to mark feast day

Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, funded the special dessert Monday.

A man is offered ice-cream as he receive lunch at a Caritas needy people aid organization in Rome.
A man is offered ice-cream as he receive lunch at a Caritas needy people aid organization in Rome.
Hoy martes, 24 abr. 2018 08:30 pm
The Associated Press
INTERNACIONAL.- Pope Francis is offering up 3,000 servings of gelato to Rome's neediest.

Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, funded the special dessert Monday for guests at Rome soup kitchens and shelters to celebrate his name day, the Catholic feast day of St.

George, or San Jorge. Francis is known to have a sweet tooth, particularly for the caramel dulce de leche specialty of his native Argentina.

At one soup kitchen run by the Vatican's Caritas charity, a container of vanilla and chocolate gelato was served alongside a lunch of pasta to guests. Francis has made a point of taking care of Rome's poor and homeless, inviting them to occasional lunches, concerts and museum visits at the Vatican, and providing them with sleeping bags, free showers, barbers and laundry services.

