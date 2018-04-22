Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism

Sarah Rankin

INTERNACIONAL.- Ryan Kelly won a Pulitzer Prize this week for his photo of a car plowing into protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia - an image he snapped on the final day of his newspaper job before leaving to work at a brewery.

The photographer has joined a growing list of journalists who have won the profession’s highest honor on their way out the door of a once-thriving newspaper industry now destabilized and seriously weakened by the internet. Kelly, 31, said he was burned out and looking for a better quality of life.

"Bad hours, bad pay, high stress, low job security ... it all just sort of built to me being ready to move on," said Kelly, who now works as digital and social media coordinator at Ardent Craft Ales in Richmond.

Like Kelly, other Pulitzer winners said deteriorating conditions in the industry drove them out. Digital titans Facebook and Google have captured the majority of advertising that once supported local journalism, Craigslist has wreaked havoc on classifieds and free news outlets have proliferated online.

Circulation has declined, and newspapers have slashed jobs and reduced benefits. Rob Kuznia, a reporter for the Daily Breeze of Torrance, California, made headlines in 2015 for having left the paper by the time he won a Pulitzer for an investigation into widespread corruption in a school district.