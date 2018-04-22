  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
22 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism

Ryan Kelly won a Pulitzer Prize this week for his photo of a car plowing into protesters.

Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist, Ryan Kelly, poses in the brewery at his new job at Ardent Craft Ales in Richmond, Va.
Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist, Ryan Kelly, poses in the brewery at his new job at Ardent Craft Ales in Richmond, Va.
Hoy domingo, 22 abr. 2018 09:30 pm
Compartir en Facebook Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalismCompartir en Twiiter Pulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism

Sarah Rankin
INTERNACIONAL.- Ryan Kelly won a Pulitzer Prize this week for his photo of a car plowing into protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia - an image he snapped on the final day of his newspaper job before leaving to work at a brewery.

The photographer has joined a growing list of journalists who have won the profession’s highest honor on their way out the door of a once-thriving newspaper industry now destabilized and seriously weakened by the internet. Kelly, 31, said he was burned out and looking for a better quality of life.

También te puede interesar: Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

Bad hours, bad pay, high stress, low job security ... it all just sort of built to me being ready to move on,” said Kelly, who now works as digital and social media coordinator at Ardent CraPulitzer honoree is latest to win after leaving journalism Ryan Kelly won a Pulitzer Prize this week for his photo of a car plowing into protesters Ryan Kelly Photojournalist Ryan Kelly Fotoperiodista Bad hours, bad pay, high stress, low job security ... it all just sort of built to me being ready to move on” Horas malas, mala paga, estrés elevado, poca seguridad en el trabajo ... todo fue como si estuviera listo para seguir adelante” ft Ales in Richmond.

Like Kelly, other Pulitzer winners said deteriorating conditions in the industry drove them out. Digital titans Facebook and Google have captured the majority of advertising that once supported local journalism, Craigslist has wreaked havoc on classifieds and free news outlets have proliferated online.

Circulation has declined, and newspapers have slashed jobs and reduced benefits. Rob Kuznia, a reporter for the Daily Breeze of Torrance, California, made headlines in 2015 for having left the paper by the time he won a Pulitzer for an investigation into widespread corruption in a school district.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’

Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica