  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
27 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Russia parades Syrian witnesses to disprove gas attack

The group of Syrians then held a press conference where they denied any poison gas attack took place in the town of Douma.

Los sirios traídos a La Haya por Rusia en un movimiento para desacreditar los informes de un ataque de armas químicas del 7 de abril de 2018 en la ciudad siria de Douma, toman asiento en una conferencia de prensa en La Haya, Holanda.
Los sirios traídos a La Haya por Rusia en un movimiento para desacreditar los informes de un ataque de armas químicas del 7 de abril de 2018 en la ciudad siria de Douma, toman asiento en una conferencia de prensa en La Haya, Holanda.
Hoy viernes, 27 abr. 2018 06:30 pm
Compartir en Facebook Russia parades Syrian witnesses to disprove gas attackCompartir en Twiiter Russia parades Syrian witnesses to disprove gas attack

INTERNACIONAL.- Russian diplomats brought alleged “witnesses” from Syria, including an 11-year-old child, to the headquarters of the global chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands to disprove allegations of a chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government.

The group of Syrians then held a press conference where they denied any poison gas attack took place in the town of Douma this month and said that some of them were filmed in “staged videos” in the aftermath of the April 7 suspected attack.

También te puede interesar: Sheriff to suspect in deputy killing: “Turn yourself in”

Russian diplomat Alexander Shulgin said the aim of the briefing was to present “evidence” that allegations of a chemical attack in Douma are “completely null and void.”

“Today we can prove that the footage of the White Helmets is a crude staged action,” he said, in reference to the Syrian opposition’s Civil Defense group of first responders. Shulgin is Russia’s ambassador to the Netherlands and representative to the global chemical weapons watchdog.

At the presser, the witnesses claimed there was no smell of chemicals, and said people who were choking had inhaled smoke and dust from a bombardment. The press conference included testimony by an 11-year-old boy, Hassan Diab, who was seen in the aftermath of the April 7 attack being doused with water by first responders.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Sheriff to suspect in deputy killing: “Turn yourself in”

Sheriff to suspect in deputy killing: “Turn yourself in”

Federal agency says it lost track of 1,475 migrant children

Federal agency says it lost track of 1,475 migrant children

Trump gives Oval Office tour to White House reporters’ kids

Trump gives Oval Office tour to White House reporters’ kids

Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, forcing evacuations

Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, forcing evacuations

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica