16 de Abril de 2018
Russians protest garbage dumps in Moscow

On Saturday and Sunday, several hundred demonstrators marched to the entrance of the landfill.

People argue with a local administrator, left, about the reported air poisoning in Volokolamsk, 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Moscow, Russia.
People argue with a local administrator, left, about the reported air poisoning in Volokolamsk, 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Moscow, Russia.
Hoy lunes, 16 abr. 2018 09:28 pm
The Associated Press
MOSCOW, RUSSIA.- Large protests have taken place in nine cities and towns in the Moscow region over pollution from landfills and against government plans to build a garbage incinerator.

Public dismay with refuse disposal around the Russian capital increased sharply in March after scores of children in the town of Volokolamsk were sickened with symptoms of gas poisoning linked to a landfill.

On Saturday and Sunday, several hundred demonstrators marched to the entrance of the landfill, but dispersed because of unpleasant fumes, the Dozhd internet TV channel reported.

Several thousand Russians protested in Serpukhov, 90 kilometers (50 miles) south of Moscow, where residents want a landfill to be closed. In the town of Lobnya, hundreds demonstrated against the planned construction of a garbage incinerator.

