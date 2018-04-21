  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
21 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Scandal threats prestige of the Nobel Academy

Lawyers investigate sexual misconduct claims from 18 women against Jean-Claude Arnault.

Jean-Claude Arnault, married to academy member, Katarina Frostenson; is investigated for sexual misconduct claims. (Internet)
Jean-Claude Arnault, married to academy member, Katarina Frostenson; is investigated for sexual misconduct claims. (Internet)
Hoy sábado, 21 abr. 2018 10:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Scandal threats prestige of the Nobel AcademyCompartir en Twiiter Scandal threats prestige of the Nobel Academy

Jan M. Olsen
COPENHAGEN, Denmark.- An investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at the Swedish body that hands out the coveted Nobel Prize in Literature found Friday that “unacceptable behavior in the form of unwanted intimacy” has taken place within the ranks of the prestigious institution.

The secretive 18-member board has in recent weeks been embroiled in a sex-abuse scandal that investigators concluded was “not generally known.” It has led to the departure of six of members of the Academy and tarnished the prize’s reputation.

Thousands gathered outside the Swedish Academy to demand that all of its remaining members resign.

Sweden’s prime minister, the King and the Nobel board have all expressed their concerns over a scandal that has sparked outrage in the Scandinavian nation, known for promoting gender equality. On Thursday, thousands gathered outside the Swedish Academy to demand that all of its remaining members resign.

The academy commissioned lawyers to investigate sexual misconduct claims from 18 women against Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden who is married to poet and academy member, Katarina Frostenson.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica