  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
19 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Slide Fire Solutions, the largest manufacturer of bump stocks shut down his website

The announcement comes about a month after President Donald Trump said his administration would “ban” bump stocks.

Which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms.
Which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms.
Hoy jueves, 19 abr. 2018 09:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Slide Fire Solutions, the largest manufacturer of bump stocks shut down his websiteCompartir en Twiiter Slide Fire Solutions, the largest manufacturer of bump stocks shut down his website

Michael Balsamo
INTERNACIONAL.- The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms, announced Wednesday that it will stop taking orders and shut down its website next month.

The announcement comes about a month after President Donald Trump said his administration would “ban” bump stocks, which he said “turn legal weapons into illegal machines.”

También te puede interesar: Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

The devices became a focal point of the national gun control debate when they were used in October when a man carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

About a dozen bump stocks were found among the weapons used by Stephen Paddock when he unleashed a hail of bullets from his high-rise Las Vegas hotel suite, killing 58 people and leaving more than 800 others injured.

Slide Fire Solutions, which is based in Moran, Texas, posted a message on its website saying the company will stop taking orders at midnight on May 20. The company provided no other details and did not say why it was shutting down.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

Warming, not cooling, donated livers may improve transplants

In-flight explosion creates pressure for engine inspections

In-flight explosion creates pressure for engine inspections

Merkel condemns attack on 2 men wearing skullcaps

Merkel condemns attack on 2 men wearing skullcaps

Former President George HW Bush buoyed by tributes to his wife

Former President George HW Bush buoyed by tributes to his wife

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica