  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
16 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in 'failing health' and won’t seek...

In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tournament in Houston. A family spokesman said.
In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tournament in Houston. A family spokesman said.
Hoy lunes, 16 abr. 2018 04:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing healthCompartir en Twiiter Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Agencia
HOUSTON, The Associated Press.- Former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment, a Bush family spokesman said Sunday.

“Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care,” spokesman Jim McGrath said in a news release.

McGrath did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush’s health problems.

También te puede interesar: Gun rights supporters: Bring your unloaded rifle to rallies

McGrath did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush’s health problems. She has been treated for decades for Graves’ disease, which is a thyroid condition, had heart surgery in 2009 for a severe narrowing of her main heart valve and was hospitalized a year before that for surgery.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Gun rights supporters: Bring your unloaded rifle to rallies

Gun rights supporters: Bring your unloaded rifle to rallies

Syria’s allies say airstrikes undercut political resolution

Syria’s allies say airstrikes undercut political resolution

Starbucks CEO apologizes to two black men arrested

Starbucks CEO apologizes to two black men arrested

Early results show Djukanovic sweeping Montenegro vote

Early results show Djukanovic sweeping Montenegro vote

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica