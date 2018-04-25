  SECCIONES
Novedades News

Spokesman: George HW Bush “responding and recovering”

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said he could “happily” echo his report.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush. (AP).
Hoy miércoles, 25 abr. 2018 06:00 pm
Michael Graczyk
TEXAS, US.- Former President George H.W. Bush was “responding and recovering” to treatment at a Houston hospital on Tuesday for an infection that had spread to his blood, according to a family spokesman.

Bush has been hospitalized since Sunday, a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, who died last week at age 92. The couple was married 73 years, longer than any other U.S. presidential couple.

Bush has been hospitalized since Sunday, a day after attending the funeral of his wife, Barbara, who died last week at age 92.

In a brief post on Twitter, family spokesman Jim McGrath said he could “happily” echo his report from Monday that the 93-year-old former president was “responding to treatments and appears to be recovering.” George H.W. Bush had used a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility since developing a form of Parkinson’s disease, and he has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years for respiratory problems and other infections.

McGrath wouldn’t elaborate Tuesday on the specifics of Bush’s condition, saying only that he would issue updates “when we have something to update.” Late Monday, McGrath described Bush as eager to get well so he could get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

