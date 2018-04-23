  SECCIONES
Novedades News

Syrian military pummels IS-held districts in Damascus

Residents of Damascus reported hearing loud booms throughout the night.

Smoke rises after Syrian government airstrikes southern Damascus, Syria.
Hoy lunes, 23 abr. 2018 06:00 pm
Zeina Karam
INTERNATIONAL.- Syrian government forces used warplanes, helicopters and artillery to pound districts of the capital held by the Islamic State group, in a bid to enforce an evacuation deal reached with the militants earlier in the week.

Two Palestinian refugees, a father and a son, were killed during the fighting at the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus, according to the United Nation’s Palestinian refugee agency, which added that thousands of homes have been destroyed in four days of fighting.

Hundreds of IS militants hold parts of the Yarmouk camp and nearby area of Hajar al-Aswad in southern Damascus. They agreed to give up their last pocket there on Friday but have yet to begin surrendering to government forces and relocating to ISheld areas elsewhere in the country.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV showed thick gray smoke billowing from the Hajar alAswad neighborhood on Sunday, and government warplanes streaking overhead amid heavy bombardment of the area.

