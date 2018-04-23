Syrian military pummels IS-held districts in Damascus

Zeina Karam

INTERNATIONAL.- Syrian government forces used warplanes, helicopters and artillery to pound districts of the capital held by the Islamic State group, in a bid to enforce an evacuation deal reached with the militants earlier in the week.

Two Palestinian refugees, a father and a son, were killed during the fighting at the Yarmouk refugee camp in Damascus, according to the United Nation’s Palestinian refugee agency, which added that thousands of homes have been destroyed in four days of fighting.

También te puede interesar: Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Hundreds of IS militants hold parts of the Yarmouk camp and nearby area of Hajar al-Aswad in southern Damascus. They agreed to give up their last pocket there on Friday but have yet to begin surrendering to government forces and relocating to ISheld areas elsewhere in the country.

State-run al-Ikhbariya TV showed thick gray smoke billowing from the Hajar alAswad neighborhood on Sunday, and government warplanes streaking overhead amid heavy bombardment of the area.