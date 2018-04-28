Three dead in helicopter accident

Gretchen Ehlke

MILWAUKEE, US.- A medical helicopter crashed in wooded, rough terrain in northern Wisconsin, killing all three people on board, authorities said Friday.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage of the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter early Friday near the small town of Hazelhurst, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay, after Oneida County sheriff’s dispatchers received a call that it was missing, according to Chief Deputy Dan Hess.

The three people killed were flight crew members, and no patients were on board when the helicopter crashed, Hess said.

The victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of their families. The three crew members killed in the crash are believed to have died on impact, Oneida County Medical Examiner Larry Mathein told Wausau TV station WAOW. He said the body of the pilot is being sent for an autopsy under standard protocol.

Christina Ward, a spokeswoman for Air Methods, which provides aviation operations for Ascension, said one of its pilots was among the dead. Ascension Health operates its own ground medical transportation in the region.