  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
28 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Three dead in helicopter accident

Shows the wreckage of a medical helicopter that was found early.

The victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of their families. (AP).
The victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of their families. (AP).
Hoy sábado, 28 abr. 2018 05:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook Three dead in helicopter accidentCompartir en Twiiter Three dead in helicopter accident

 Gretchen Ehlke
MILWAUKEE, US.- A medical helicopter crashed in wooded, rough terrain in northern Wisconsin, killing all three people on board, authorities said Friday. 

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage of the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter early Friday near the small town of Hazelhurst, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay, after Oneida County sheriff’s dispatchers received a call that it was missing, according to Chief Deputy Dan Hess.

The three people killed were flight crew members, and no patients were on board when the helicopter crashed, Hess said.

The victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of their families. The three crew members killed in the crash are believed to have died on impact, Oneida County Medical Examiner Larry Mathein told Wausau TV station WAOW. He said the body of the pilot is being sent for an autopsy under standard protocol.

Christina Ward, a spokeswoman for Air Methods, which provides aviation operations for Ascension, said one of its pilots was among the dead. Ascension Health operates its own ground medical transportation in the region. 

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica