16 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

Trump defends his mission accomplished

Donald Trump, defended on Sunday to have referred to the military operation.

Donald Trump enters to speak in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, in Washington, about the United States’ military response to Syria’s chemical weapon attack on April 7. (AP).
Donald Trump enters to speak in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House on Friday, in Washington, about the United States' military response to Syria's chemical weapon attack on April 7. (AP).
Hoy lunes, 16 abr. 2018 10:00 am
Staff/SIPSE
WASHINGTON, US.- US President Donald Trump said that the attack on Syria was carried out “so perfectly, so precisely, that the only way the ‘false media’ could degrade it was through my use of the term ‘Mission fulfilled ‘”.

También te puede interesar: Siria califica de 'una estupidez' el ataque de Trump

“The Syrian raid was so perfectly carried out, with such precision, that the only way the Fake News Media could demean was by my use of the term “Mission Accomplished.” I knew they would seize on this but felt it is such a great Military term, it should be brought back. Use often!”.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, defended on Sunday to have referred to the military operation together with his allies in Syria with the controversial phrase of “Mission accomplished”.

“The Syrian incursion was carried out so perfectly, so precisely, that the only way that the ‘false media’ could degrade it was through my use of the term ‘Mission accomplished’,” Trump said on the Twitter network.

The phrase immediately evoked the premature speech of victory in the war of Iraq of the then President George W. Bush aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003. A banner proclaiming “Mission Accomplished” looked behind Bush as he declared the end of major combat operations in Iraq, a claim later denied by the facts with the years of hard struggle that followed the announcement.

Trump resurrected the phrase in a tweet on Saturday after operations launched by US, British and French military forces in response to a suspected chemical attack by the Syrian regime that on April 7 killed more than 40 people in Duma, a city controlled by rebels near Damascus.

