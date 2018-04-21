  SECCIONES
Trump lawyer told to file statement to slow porn star’s suit

Judge S. James Otero said Cohen needs to file a statement declaring that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination might be jeopardized

Porn actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, left, leaves federal court, in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels. (AP)
Porn actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, left, leaves federal court, in New York. A federal judge is set to hear arguments about whether to delay the case of Daniels. (AP)
Hoy sábado, 21 abr. 2018 04:41 pm
BRIAN MELLEY | MICHAEL BALSAMO
Los Angeles, US.- A federal judge on Friday told lawyers for President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen that Cohen needs to file a declaration in court in order to delay a lawsuit filed by porn actress Stormy Daniels aimed at dissolving a confidentiality agreement that prevents her from talking about an alleged affair with Trump.

Judge S. James Otero said Cohen needs to file a statement declaring that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination might be jeopardized if the case filed in Los Angeles goes forward.

Otero said at a hearing in Los Angeles that it was not enough for Cohen’s attorney to file that statement on his behalf, and he gave Cohen until next Wednesday to do so.

Cohen sought to delay the civil case after FBI agents raided his office and residence, seeking records about the $130,000 agreement that Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

After the raids, Cohen asked the judge to grant a stay for at least 90 days and argued that because the allegations in the lawsuit overlap with the criminal investigation, Cohen’s civil rights “may be adversely affected if this case proceeds.”
Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, objected to the requested delay and said he was pleased with the outcome of the hearing.

