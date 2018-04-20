  SECCIONES
20 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

Trump says anti-drug briefing he heard shows need for Wall

The agency is responsible for monitoring drug trafficking by sea, by air and online.

Donald Trump, center, speaks to members of the media during his visit to Joint Interagency Task Force South anti-smuggling center in Key West, Fla. (AP).
Hoy viernes, 20 abr. 2018 12:00 pm
Jill Colvin |Darlene Superville
KEY WEST, Florida.- President Donald Trump said he received a “great education” during an anti-drug trafficking briefing Thursday that underscored the need for the wall he has promised to build along the U.S.- Mexico border to help stop drug smuggling.

“Drugs are flowing into our country,” Trump said in the Florida Keys. “We need border protection.

We need the wall. We have to have the wall.” The president traveled from Palm Beach, where he is spending the week, to the tourist haven of Key West for the update from the Joint Interagency Task Force South.

The agency is responsible for monitoring drug trafficking by sea, by air and online. Last year, it helped disrupt a record 283 metric tons of cocaine and detained nearly 900 suspected members of drug trafficking organization.

