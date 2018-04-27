Trump says Cohen represented him in 'Stormy Daniels deal'

CATHERINE LUCEY |TOM HAYS

INTERNATIONAL.- President Donald Trump said that his personal attorney Michael Cohen represented him “with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump. Trump spoke by phone to “Fox & Friends.”

He said weeks ago that he had no knowledge of a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels before the 2016 election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Arguing that Cohen was one of his “many attorneys,” Trump said: “He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal,” and added, “From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong.

También te puede interesar: Ford fined by Australian court for mishandling complaints

There were no campaign funds going in.” The telephone connection seemed to cut out for a few seconds after Trump mentioned Daniels. Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti responded Thursday: “Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen previously represented to the American people that Mr. Cohen acted on his own and Mr.

Trump knew nothing about the agreement with my client, the $130k payment, etc. As I predicted, that has now been shown to be completely false.”

Avenatti told the AP on, “This is going to add considerable momentum to our effort to depose the president and place him under oath in an effort to discover which version of the facts is accurate.”

Cohen is under federal criminal investigation in New York into his personal business dealings. A New York judge said that she was appointing a former Manhattan federal judge to help determine what materials seized in FBI raids on Cohen are subject to attorney-client privilege.