29 de Abril de 2018
Trump says Democrats should quit over Department VA nomination

Questions rise over Ronny Jackson’s leadership ability.

President Donald Trump nominated Jackson to be United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs. (Internet)
Hoy domingo, 29 abr. 2018 07:00 pm
Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller
Washington, US.- A furious President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the resignation of the Democratic senator who assembled and released what he called “false” allegations that scuttled the nomination of the White House doctor who’d been in line to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump stepped up his criticism of Montana’s Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Committee, in two tweets days after asserting that Tester “has to have a big price to pay” politically in the GOP friendly state for his leading role in Ronny Jackson’s failed VA bid.  Tester faces a competitive reelection race this year. Tester, in a statement, didn’t directly respond to Trump but said he was committed to aiding veterans.

At issue are allegations that Tester has said were brought to his attention by more than 20 military and retired military personnel who’ve worked with Jackson. Tester said not investigating would have been “a dereliction of duty” and said making them public was important for the sake of transparency.

The charges against Jackson raised questions about his prescribing practices and leadership ability, including accusations of drunkenness on the job.

