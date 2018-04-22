  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
22 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Trump says he doesn’t think personal lawyer will ‘flip’

President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t expect Michael Cohen, his longtime personal lawyer and fixer, to “flip” as the government investigates Cohen’s business dealings.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, center, leaves federal court, in New York.
Hoy domingo, 22 abr. 2018 07:30 pm
Compartir en Facebook Trump says he doesn’t think personal lawyer will ‘flip’Compartir en Twiiter Trump says he doesn’t think personal lawyer will ‘flip’

Jill Colvin
INTERNACIONAL.- President Donald Trump said that he doesn’t expect Michael Cohen, his longtime personal lawyer and fixer, to “flip” as the government investigates Cohen’s business dealings.

Trump, in a series of tweets fired off from Florida on the morning of former first lady Barbara Bush’s funeral, accused The New York Times and one of its reporters of “going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will ‘flip’” — a term that can mean cooperating with the government in exchange for leniency. “Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble,” even if “it means lying or making up stories,” Trump said, before adding: “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”

También te puede interesar: Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

The FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel room earlier this month looking for evidence of fraud as they conduct a criminal investigation. That included records related to payments Cohen made in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom allege having had sexual encounters with Trump, people familiar with the raid have told The Associated Press.

Prosecutors have said they’re investigating Cohen’s personal business dealings but haven’t said what crime they believe he may have committed.

Cohen’s lawyers have called the raid an assault on attorney-client privilege and Trump has said it was “an attack on our country.

In the tweets, sent shortly after he arrived at one of his Florida golf courses, Trump accused the newspaper of using “non-existent ‘sources’” in a Friday story about the relationship between Trump and Cohen, who has said he would “take a bullet” for his boss. The story quoted several people on the record.

Trump also lashed out personally at one of the story’s writers, calling reporter Maggie Haberman “third rate” and claiming he has “nothing to do with” her. Trump later deleted and reposted the tweets correcting the spelling of Haberman’s name.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

Chemical weapons inspectors collect samples from Syria site

Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’

Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries ‘lawful lynching’

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

Cuba’s Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

French nun known as allied troops ‘White Angel’ dies at 103

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica