  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
23 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

President of the UE on claimed North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” .

Kim has expressed genuine interest in dealing away his nuclear weapons. (Foto: Contexto/Internet)
Kim has expressed genuine interest in dealing away his nuclear weapons. (Foto: Contexto/Internet)
Hoy lunes, 23 abr. 2018 05:15 pm
Compartir en Facebook Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.Compartir en Twiiter Trump says North Korea agreed to denuclearize. It hasn’t.

Jill Colvin/SIPSE
UNITED STATES.- President Donald Trump on claimed North Korea has agreed to “denuclearization” before his potential meeting with Kim Jong Un.

But that’s not the case. North Korea said it would suspend nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches ahead of summits with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim also said a nuclear test site would be closed and “dismantled” now that the country has learned how to make nuclear weapons and mount warheads on ballistic rockets.

But the North has stopped short of saying it has any intention of abandoning its nuclear arsenal, with Kim making clear that nukes remain a “treasured sword. ”Trump nonetheless tweeted Sunday that the North has “agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing! ”Being committed to the concept of denuclearization, however, is not the same as agreeing to it, as Trump claims.

South Korea, which is set to meet with North Korea later this week, has said Kim has expressed genuine interest in dealing away his nuclear weapons. But the North for decades has been pushing a concept of “denuclearization” that bears no resemblance to the American definition, vowing to pursue nuclear development unless Washington removes its troops from the Korean Peninsula and the nuclear umbrella defending South Korea and Japan.

South Korea’s president has said Kim isn’t asking for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula as a condition for abandoning his nuclear weapons.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica