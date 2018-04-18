  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
18 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

Turbine explodes in flight and passenger dies in US

The plane that was going to Dallas landed in emergency.

The plane, a twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard. (AP)
The plane, a twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard. (AP)
Hoy miércoles, 18 abr. 2018 12:25 pm
Compartir en Facebook Turbine explodes in flight and passenger dies in USCompartir en Twiiter Turbine explodes in flight and passenger dies in US

Michael Graczyk
TEXAS.- Southwest Airlines jet apparently blew an engine at about 30,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window and damaged the fuselage Tuesday, killing a passenger and injuring seven others, authorities said.

The plane, a twin-engine Boeing 737 bound from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia just before noon as passengers breathing through oxygen masks that dropped from the ceiling said their prayers and braced for impact.

“I just remember holding my husband’s hand, and we just prayed and prayed and prayed,” said passenger Amanda Bourman, of New York. “And the thoughts that were going through my head of course were about my daughters, just wanting to see them again and give them a big hug so they wouldn’t grow up without parents.”

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said one person was killed. It was the first passenger fatality in an accident involving a U.S. airline since 2009, Sumwalt said.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Wall Street raises despite global political situation

Wall Street raises despite global political situation

Poland sends female bison to save the species in Spain

Poland sends female bison to save the species in Spain

Witches of Technoscience

Witches of Technoscience

Brujos de la Tecnociencia

Brujos de la Tecnociencia

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica