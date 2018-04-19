  SECCIONES
Novedades News

UN team fired on at suspected Syria chemical attack site

They pointed out that security measures are lacking in the affected area.

A vehicles carrying the team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), arrived at hotel in Damascus, Syria.
A vehicles carrying the team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), arrived at hotel in Damascus, Syria.
Hoy jueves, 19 abr. 2018 08:24 pm
The Associated Press
Beirut, Lebanon | April 18

Assailants opened fire at a U.N. security team visiting the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, an official said Wednesday, forcing it to retreat to its base and further delaying a fact-finding mission by outside experts to examine the claims.

Gunmen shot at the U.N. team in Douma on Tuesday and detonated an explosive, leading it to return to Damascus, said the head of the international chemical weapons watchdog, Ahmet Uzumcu.

Gunmen shot at the U.N. team in Douma on Tuesday and detonated an explosive, leading it to return to Damascus, said the head of the international chemical weapons watchdog, Ahmet Uzumcu. He did not identify the assailants.

Inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have been waiting since Saturday to visit Douma, the site of the alleged April 7 attack. They were initially blocked by the Syrian government and its ally, Russia, on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the advance security team from the U.N. came under fire, compounding the delays. The OPCW inspectors have not yet been able to visit the site, and Uzumcu did not say when they would deploy.

The United Nations said more security measures were needed before the inspectors could go in. “There is still a lot of volatility in the area,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the U.N. security team needed to make at least another visit before the fact-finding mission could go ahead.

