University prepares conference on charismatic leadership

INTERNACIONAL.- As part of the activities that promote the integral education of its students, the University of Quintana Roo will organize the conference “Charismatic Leadership.

The Formula of Charisma “, delivered by Alper Almelek, TEDx speaker. The event will be held on May 2nd and 3rd at the Presidents Room of the University of Quintana Roo, from 6 to 8 pm.

The topics covered in the conference include charismatic leadership, the formula of charisma, visionary leadership and workers motivation. Its purpose is to raise the awareness of charisma, its diverse definitions, sources and styles, in addition to viable advice on the use of charisma in a more effective way.

The conference will also mention interesting scientific experiments on charisma from several institutions from around the world. The conference is highly interactive; the audience will feel the impulse to get involved with questions and ways to use charisma.

There are also some activities that the audience will perform during the presentation, such as meditation and conversation exercises. Alper Almelek was born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1971.

He studied Political Science at the University of Southern Maine and music (opera and piano) at Sonoma State University. Since 2011 he serves as president of two companies: Almelek Co., (www.almelek.com) and VAmatco Co. (www.vamatco.com).

He began his career as a lecturer and speaker on April 2, 2016, when he gave the conference “Leadership and Shakespeare” at TEDx, at the University of Bahcesehir.