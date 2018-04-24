  SECCIONES
Novedades Quintana Roo
Buscar
Buscar
X
SIPSE.com
MILENIO NOVEDADES
NOVEDADES QUINTANA ROO
NOVEDADES NEWS
24 de Abril de 2018
MENU
Buscar
Buscar
X

Novedades News

US brands suffer collateral damage in Chinese corporate war

The U.S. clothing company was expecting a 20 percent jump in online sales on Alibaba’s Tmall.

A mascot for Tmall, an online shopping website owned by Alibaba, promotes Singles Day in Beijing, China. Executives from five major brands told AP that after they refused exclusive deals with Alibaba and instead participated in big promotions with its archrival JD.com, traffic to their products on Alibaba’s Tmall fell, hurting sales. Alibaba says it has never punished anyone.
A mascot for Tmall, an online shopping website owned by Alibaba, promotes Singles Day in Beijing, China. Executives from five major brands told AP that after they refused exclusive deals with Alibaba and instead participated in big promotions with its archrival JD.com, traffic to their products on Alibaba’s Tmall fell, hurting sales. Alibaba says it has never punished anyone.
Hoy martes, 24 abr. 2018 06:00 pm
Compartir en Facebook US brands suffer collateral damage in Chinese corporate warCompartir en Twiiter US brands suffer collateral damage in Chinese corporate war

Erika Kinetz
INTERNATIONAL.- It was looking like a banner year for business in China. The U.S. clothing company was expecting a 20 percent jump in online sales on Alibaba’s Tmall, thanks to the e-commerce giant’s massive reach. But executives soon learned that what Alibaba gives, it can also take away.

The company refused to sign an exclusive contract with Alibaba, and instead participated in a big sale promotion with its archrival, JD.com Inc. Tmall punished them by taking steps to cut traffic to their storefront, two executives told The Associated Press.

They said advertising banners vanished from prominent spots in Tmall sales showrooms, the company was blocked from special sales and products stopped appearing in top search results.

También te puede interesar: Clinton: Free press is under ‘open assault’ in Trump era

The well-known American brand saw its Tmall sales plummet 10 to 20 percent for the year. “Based on our sales record, we should have been in a prominent position, but we were at the bottom of the page,” said the brand’s e-commerce director, who spoke only on condition of anonymity for fear of further retaliation.

“That’s a clear manipulation of traffic. That’s a clear punishment.” As the Trump administration pushes China to play by fair trade rules, companies are caught in a quieter but no less crucial struggle for fair access to a $610 billion online marketplace, an AP investigation has found.

Executives from five major consumer brands told the AP that after they refused to enter exclusive partnerships with Alibaba, traffic to their Tmall storefronts fell, hurting sales. Three are American companies with billions in annual sales that rely on China for growth.

LO MÁS LEÍDO

LO MÁS COMENTADO

NOTAS RELACIONADAS

Clinton: Free press is under ‘open assault’ in Trump era

Clinton: Free press is under ‘open assault’ in Trump era

New lynching memorial evokes terror of victims

New lynching memorial evokes terror of victims

Waffle House suspect arrested

Waffle House suspect arrested

George HW Bush hospitalized

George HW Bush hospitalized

Comentarios

Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA

Comentarios

Comentarios
Responder a  Name   
Responder a  Name   

Lee nuestras  politicas de comentariospoliticas de privacidad y terminos y condiciones

COMENTA
DE:(TUS DATOS)
Nombre
E-mail
ENVIAR A:(DESTINATARIO)
Nombre
E-mail
Comentarios
SIPSE.com
Nuestro fundador|Quiénes somos|Nuestra historia|Prensa
Radio|Televisión|Archivo de Noticias|Directorio
2017 Derechos reservados Grupo SIPSE ©
CONTACTOANUNCIARSE
SIPSE.com
Milenio Novedades
Novedades Quintana Roo
De Peso
Políticas de privacidad|Términos y condiciones|Derecho de Réplica