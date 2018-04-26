  SECCIONES
Novedades News

White House condemns ruling on Trump’s ‘Dreamers’ program

Presidential press secretary Sarah Huckabee characterized the ruling as “good news”.

Demonstrators rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) outside the Capitol Washington. (AP)
Hoy jueves, 26 abr. 2018 10:00 am
Elliot Spagat
CALIFORNIA, US.- The White House on Wednesday sharply criticized a federal judge’s ruling that the Trump administration must resume a program that has shielded hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

While the government has 90 days to restate its arguments before the order takes effect, presidential press secretary Sarah Huckabee characterized the ruling as “good news” for smuggling organizations and criminal networks and “horrible news for our national security.

” If Tuesday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates in Washington survives the three-month reprieve, it would be a new setback for the Trump team because it would require the administration to accept requests from first-time applicants for the Obama-era program.

Two nationwide injunctions earlier this year applied only to renewal requests for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. DACA recipients are commonly referred to as “Dreamers,” based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act that would have provided similar protections for young immigrants.

