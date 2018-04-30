  SECCIONES
30 de Abril de 2018
Novedades News

White House mystery: Where is Macron’s gifted oak tree?

The sapling was a gift from the president france Emmanuel Macron.

On the right, empty area where a tree was planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP)
On the right, empty area where a tree was planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP)
Hoy lunes, 30 abr. 2018 11:00 am
The Associated Press
WASHIGNTON, US.- A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week. The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

A pale patch of grass was left in its place. 

News photographers snapped away Monday when Trump and Macron shoveled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn.

A pale patch of grass was left in its place. The White House hasn’t offered an explanation. The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend. About 2,000 U.S. troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

