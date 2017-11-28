Estudiante gana un Récords Guinness por crear Game Boy gigante

El gigantesco gadget sorprende a mucho pues es totalmente funcional.
BÉLGICA.- Ilhan Unal, un estudiante de ingeniería de Bélgica, ingresó al libro de los Récords Guinness por haber construido la versión más grande y completamente funcional de un Game Boy de Nintendo, informó el portal Milenio.
El joven de 21 años diseñó el videojuego gigante en su computadora y pasó un mes en un laboratorio construyéndolo, según el diario Business Insider.
El gigantesco gadget sorprende a mucho pues es totalmente funcional, corre muchos de los juegos habituales de cualquier Game Boy e incluso cuenta con capacidades System Link para jugar vía remota con amigos.
"El Game Boy marcó las infancias de muchos, como la mía. De niño yo viví obsesionado con mi Game Boy, así que quise crear algo que fuera capaz de dibujar una sonrisa en la cara del pequeño Ilhan y, con suerte, en la de cualquiera que sea un niño en su corazón", dijo el joven inventor.
El Game Boy mide un metro de alto por medio metro de ancho, por lo que —advierte su creador— "no será muy cómodo jugar con él".
