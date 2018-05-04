Print Version

Home
Domestic violence call led to standoff, deadly explosion

Officers were being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

viernes, 4 may. 2018 06:30 pm
This photo provided by WFSB-TV shows a fire behind a house, in North Haven, Conn. A Connecticut woman’s call to police to report domestic.
DAVE COLLINS
INTERNATIONAL.- A Connecticut woman’s call to police to report domestic violence led to a standoff and explosion in a barn behind her home that left one person dead and nine officers injured, officials said Thursday.

The officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the Wednesday night blast and the remains of one unidentified person were found in a building at the home in North Haven, State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said at a news conference. Grant said she couldn’t confirm the identity of the body until an autopsy was completed.

The woman was not at the home when police arrived Wednesday night, but Grant declined to release her condition, saying it was part of the investigation. The owners of the property, Deborah and John Sayre, were going through a divorce, according to court records.

Deborah Sayre filed for divorce on April 18 and checked a box for a line that said the marriage had “broken down irretrievably.” She did not immediately return a phone message Thursday. North Haven Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Mulhern said a woman called police to report domestic violence and police tried for hours to coax the man outside. “Come out, John,” police said into a bullhorn aimed at the house before the explosion.

All nine officers remained hospitalized Thursday. They were members of the regional tactical team, and included five from East Haven, three from North Haven, and one from Branford. “They all did suffer injuries that were consistent with the blast,” Mulhern said. Firefighters on Thursday continued to battle the barn fire that also damaged other structures and vehicles.

