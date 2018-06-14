Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Trump says N. Korea ‘no longer’ a nuclear threat

Although reduced tensions no details on how or when Pyongyang might disarm

Hoy jueves, 14 jun. 2018 03:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Trump says N. Korea ‘no longer’ a nuclear threatCompartir en Facebook Trump says N. Korea ‘no longer’ a nuclear threat
Share in Twiiter Trump says N. Korea ‘no longer’ a nuclear threatShare in facebook Trump says N. Korea ‘no longer’ a nuclear threat
U.S. President Donald Trump yells to reporters after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump yells to reporters after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: AP)

Matthew P. | Josh Lederman
WASHINGTON, US.- President Donald Trump stretched credulity at home and abroad Wednesday by declaring there is “no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea” after his summit with Kim Jong Un that reduced tensions but produced no details on how or when Pyongyang might disarm.

Tempering Trump’s very upbeat assessment, his top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, cautioned that the U.S. would resume “war games” with close ally South Korea if the North stops negotiating in good faith. The president had announced a halt in the drills after his meeting with Kim on Tuesday.

The summit in Singapore marked a sea change from last fall, when North Korea was conducting nuclear and missile tests, and Trump and Kim were trading threats and insults that stoked fears of war. Kim is now promising to work toward a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

But the details of what is sure to be a complex and contentious process have yet to be settled. That didn’t stop the president from talking up the outcome of what was the first meeting between a U.S. and North Korean leader in six decades of hostility. The Korean War ended in 1953 without a peace treaty, leaving the two sides in a technical state of war.

Related News
Macedonia makes name change deal with Greece

George H.W. Bush becomes first US president to turn 94

Electric car maker Tesla cuts nine percent of workforce

Report describes Dubai real estate as money-laundering haven

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún