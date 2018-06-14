Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Macedonian president won’t sign off on name deal with Greece

Ivanov said the agreement, which would rename Macedonia as the Republic of North Macedonia, gave too many concessions.

Hoy jueves, 14 jun. 2018 12:40 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Macedonian president won’t sign off on name deal with GreeceCompartir en Facebook Macedonian president won’t sign off on name deal with Greece
Share in Twiiter Macedonian president won’t sign off on name deal with GreeceShare in facebook Macedonian president won’t sign off on name deal with Greece
People read newspaper front pages a day after a Greek- Macedonian agreement, at a kiosk in Athens. (Ap)
People read newspaper front pages a day after a Greek- Macedonian agreement, at a kiosk in Athens. (Ap)

ELENA B. | JASMINA MIRONSKI
Athens, Greec.- Macedonia’s president said Wednesday that he would not sign off on a historic deal that would change the country’s name, the most potentially disruptive reaction so far to the agreement with Greece that has received diverging reactions in both countries.

President Gjorge Ivanov said the agreement, which would rename Macedonia as the Republic of North Macedonia, gave too many concessions to Greece.

“Such a harmful agreement, which is unique in the history of mankind, is shameful and unacceptable for me,” Ivanov said in a TV address. “It violates the Constitution (and) the laws ... I will not legalize political illegal agreements.”

The deal reached by the prime ministers of the two countries is expected to be signed by their foreign ministers this weekend. After that, Macedonia’s parliament would vote on it, and if it is approved, Ivanov’s signature would be needed. If the president refuses to sign, the deal would return to parliament for another vote.

Ivanov would have to sign off on the agreement if it is passed a second time. The name dispute, which has prevented Macedonia from joining international institutions such as NATO, has roused strong nationalist sentiments and poisoned the two countries’ relations since the Balkan country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Greece argues that the term “Macedonia” implies a claim on the territory and ancient heritage of its own northern province of the same name — the birthplace of ancient warrior king Alexander the Great. European Council President Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement Wednesday welcoming the deal, but added a note of warning.

Related News
Trump says N. Korea ‘no longer’ a nuclear threat

Paul Ryan says Trump backs compromise immigration plan

Italy-France tensions flare as migrants head to Spain

Thefts rise after California reduces criminal penalties

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún