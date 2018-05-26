Print Version

Home
Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk

Someone called 911 after spotting a blue SUV that matched the description of the vehicle.

Hoy domingo, 27 may. 2018 04:00 pm
Portland police sergeant Chris Burley gives a briefing at a scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Oregon.
GILLIAN FLACCUS | STEVEN DUBOIS
Portland, US | May 26

A driver rammed into three women walking on a sidewalk Friday in downtown Portland, critically injuring one of them, before speeding away and getting arrested within hours of the crash, authorities said.

Greg Phillip Porter, 61, is being held at the Multnomah County jail on several counts, including three counts each of attempted murder and assault.

Someone called 911 after spotting a blue SUV that matched the description of the vehicle that struck the women near a light-rail station close to Portland State University, police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

"I’m still kind of in shock. If I were two minutes later, that would have been me, or if I had just walked that normal route, that would have been me”.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

Authorities said they were getting a search warrant to seize the car with a crumpled hood and have yet to rule out intoxication, mental health problems or a medical incident as the reason for the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Sgt. Chris Burley said one victim was in critical condition at a hospital and another was in serious condition. The family of the third woman asked that no updates be given about her health.

Police have not said how fast the 2005 Mazda Tribute was traveling or how long it spent on the sidewalk before speeding off.

Witness Christopher Bond said he was standing on the sidewalk when he saw the SUV hit at least two women. He estimated it was traveling about 45 mph (72 kph).

Greg Phillip Porter, 61, who is being held at the Multnomah County jail on several counts.

Bond said he turned to help, and the driver “gunned it,” nearly hitting him. Kat Caputo was talking to a friend by the light-rail station when she heard a commotion and turned around.

