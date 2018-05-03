Print Version

Home
Over 10,000 endangered tortoises are rescued in Madagascar

International conservationists in Madagascar have been treating more than...

jueves, 3 may. 2018 06:00 pm
A critically endangered radiated tortoise is recovering from capture.
A critically endangered radiated tortoise is recovering from capture.

CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA
INTERNATIONAL.- International conservationists in Madagascar have been treating more than 10,000 critically endangered radiated tortoises that were seized from traffickers who had crammed them into a home with no access to food or water.

The Turtle Survival Alliance and other groups are caring for the tortoises at a wildlife facility in the Ifaty region of the Indian Ocean nation, though hundreds have died from illness and dehydration.

The alliance says the radiated tortoises were found by police at a home in Toliara on April 10 and that they likely had been collected for the illegal pet trade, possibly in Asia.

Radiated tortoises are coveted for the star pattern on their shells. Most of the surviving tortoises appear “fairly healthy,” said Susie Bartlett, a veterinarian with the U.S.-based Wildlife Conservation Society who described the challenges of working with the huge number of tortoises.

Each morning, “ill tortoises that are under veterinary care are collected from their enclosures and brought to the clinic in large tubs and pans,” Bartlett wrote in an email.

“Sick animals are given subcutaneous fluids to rehydrate them and antibiotics if needed, along with vitamin supplementation. This is easily done with the sick tortoises that do not have much strength to retract their heads and legs".

