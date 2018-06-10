Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Puerto Rican Day Parade to shine light on hurricane struggle

Organizers want to keep a spotlight on something serious, months after Hurricane Maria roared over island.

Hoy domingo, 10 jun. 2018 05:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Puerto Rican Day Parade to shine light on hurricane struggleCompartir en Facebook Puerto Rican Day Parade to shine light on hurricane struggle
Share in Twiiter Puerto Rican Day Parade to shine light on hurricane struggleShare in facebook Puerto Rican Day Parade to shine light on hurricane struggle
In this june 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York.
In this june 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York.

Deepti Hajela
NEW YORK.- There will be floats, musicians and brightly colored costumes when the Puerto Rican Day Parade makes its way along Fifth Avenue this Sunday, as there always are.

But amid all the fun and celebration planned on Sunday, organizers and participants want to keep a spotlight on something serious — that months after Hurricane Maria roared over Puerto Rico, and as the next hurricane season arrives, the U.S. island territory is still struggling.

También te puede interesar: Bourdain’s death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

This is a year where Puerto Rico has been devastated,” said Louis Maldonado, chairman of the board that oversees the parade and its affiliated events.

“We need to keep that part of the conversation.” Those watching the parade in person will see that in the marching contingents, including one made up of people who are on the U.S. mainland only because they were displaced from their homes on the island, he said.

The parade will also honor first responders and others who stepped up to help with both emergency efforts and ongoing recovery work, as well as recognizing David Begnaud, the CBS News journalist who has earned praise for his extended reporting about conditions on the island. For those watching via the live.

Related News
Bourdain’s death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holiday

Grim task as forensic experts ID Guatemala volcano victims

Holocaust survivor Gena Turgel, consoler of Anne Frank, dies

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún