Print Version

CALEB JONES | AUDREY M.

Pahoa, Hawaii.- The number of homes destroyed by lava shooting out of openings in the ground created by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano climbed to five as some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.

“I have no idea how soon we can get back,” said Todd Corrigan, who left his home in Leilani Estates with his wife on Friday as lava burst through the ground three or four blocks from their home.

They spent the night on the beach in their car and began looking for a vacation rental. The Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory said eight vents, each several hundred yards (meters) long, opened in the neighborhood since Thursday.

By late Saturday the fissures had quieted down and were only releasing steam and gas.

Scientists said Kilauea was likely to release more lava through additional vents, but they were unable to predict exactly where. Leilani Estates, a subdivision in the mostly rural district of Puna, is at greatest risk.