Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Sweden truck attacker convicted of murder, gets life term

Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against...

Hoy viernes, 8 jun. 2018 07:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Sweden truck attacker convicted of murder, gets life termCompartir en Facebook Sweden truck attacker convicted of murder, gets life term
Share in Twiiter Sweden truck attacker convicted of murder, gets life termShare in facebook Sweden truck attacker convicted of murder, gets life term
This is a April 7, 2017 file photo, showing emergency services at the scene of an attack on Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm.
This is a April 7, 2017 file photo, showing emergency services at the scene of an attack on Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm.

JAN M. OLSEN
INTERNATIONAL.- An Uzbek man who drove a stolen truck into a crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 14 others, was convicted Thursday of terror-related murder and given a life sentence. Rakmat Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group.

In January, he was charged with terrorrelated murder and attempted murder for the attack with a beer truck on April 7, 2017. Those killed were a British man, a Belgian woman and three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl. Judge Ragnar Palmkvist said Akilov, 40, was the only suspect in the attack.

También te puede interesar: The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

Prosecutor Hans Ihrman called him a “security risk to society” during his trial at the Stockholm District Court. Ihrman said he was satisfied with the ruling. Akilov’s defense lawyer, Johan Eriksson, said he had talked with his client who was “disappointed” by the decision.

Eriksson said Akilov didn’t immediately decide whether to appeal and needed to read the 145-page verdict thoroughly first. The prosecution had demanded a life sentence while Eriksson said his client had been cooperative throughout the investigation and should be given a lesser sentence.

Palmkvist said the fact that Akilov had been cooperative and had confessed didn’t have any influence on the life sentence, which is the heaviest penalty in Sweden and is normally about 18 years.

Related News
House GOP in tentative deal to help “Dreamers”

New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

Abe to press Trump to raise issue of abducted at Kim summit

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún