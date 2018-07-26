Home
More News
Print Version
Spanish

Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down government

Trump’s suggestion puts him at odds with members of his own party in Congress.

martes, 31 jul. 2018 09:30 pm
Compartir en Twiiter Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down governmentCompartir en Facebook Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down government
Share in Twiiter Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down governmentShare in facebook Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down government
Trump’s suggestion puts him at odds with members of his own party in Congress.
Trump’s suggestion puts him at odds with members of his own party in Congress.

Darlene Superville | Zeke Miller
WASHINGTON, US.- President Donald Trump said Monday he would have “no problem” shutting down the federal government this year if congressional lawmakers don’t agree to provide additional border security funding.

Trump’s suggestion puts him at odds with members of his own party in Congress, where many Republicans are facing tough reelection fights this November. Government funding expires at the end of September, just weeks before the midterm elections.

También te puede interesar: Hundreds stranded on Indonesian mountain after earthquake

“I would have no problem doing a shutdown,” Trump said during a joint press conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “It’s time we had border security.”

Asked about specific requirements, he said he had no “red line.” “I’ll always leave room for negotiation,” Trump said. His comments echoed his unexpected tweet a day earlier that “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!”

“Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!” he tweeted. Trump returned to the idea after a meeting at the White House last week with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., where they were said to have agreed on the way forward on government funding for the budget year that starts Oct. 1.

McConnell told a radio interviewer last week that a shutdown so close to the Nov. 6 midterm elections won’t happen. McConnell acknowledged, however, that the border funding issue in particular was unlikely to be resolved before the balloting.

Related News
Hundreds stranded on Indonesian mountain after earthquake

Trump says he has ‘no problem’ shutting down government

In Iran, economic worries grow as new US sanctions loom

Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey and Mississippi

Print Version

DOWNLOAD PDF
secciones
Home
More News
Print Version
News in Spanish
network
SIPSE.com
Novedades Q.Roo
Milenio Novedades
DePeso.com
radio & tv
KISS 97.7 FM
La Comadre 98.5 FM
KISS 101.9 FM
Nueva Amor 100.1
KISS 95.3 FM
SIPSETV Mérida
La Guadalupana
SIPSETV Cancún