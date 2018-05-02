Print Version

MICHAEL LIEDTKE | RYAN NAKASHIMA

INTERNATIONAL.- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off his company’s annual developer conference acknowledging that 2018 has been an “intense year” so far, but offered no apology for the company’s big privacy scandal.

Speaking in San Jose, California, at the F8 gathering of software developers, tech folks and others, Zuckerberg said to cheers that the company is re-opening app reviews, the process that gets new and updated apps on its services.

He also reiterated that Facebook is investing a lot in security and in strengthening its systems so they can’t be exploited to meddle with elections. “The hardest decision I made wasn’t to invest in safety and security,” Zuckerberg said.

“The hard part was figuring out how to move forward on everything else we need to do too.” It’s been six weeks since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, revealing that the political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed the information of as many as 87 million Facebook users.

Facebook has been doing damage control ever since — at least until today. For Zuckerberg, that’s meant repeated apologies to users and lawmakers, two days of congressional questioning about whether and how the company protects its users’ privacy.