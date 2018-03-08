Conoce al 'Messi mexicano', promesa del fútbol a sus 13 años (Video)

El jugador fue convocado a la Sub 15 del Tricolor, a pesar de tener dos años menos.
MÉXICO.- El sucesor de Messi ya llegó y es mexicano, su nombre es Alejandro Alcalá.
De acuerdo con Vanguardia MX, el pequeño Alejandro Alcalá asombró a propios y extraños por su manera de jugar fútbol.
Le apodan el "Messi mexicano" y a sus 13 años se ha convertido en una promesa del fútbol mundial.
We are here!!!!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Thanks to all the friends and family, CV Monarcas-Academy, StocktonJunior SoccerLeague teams , TLJ Soccer League, Soccer city, Soccer Life, Club Cachorros, Lodi United, AC Milan, Stockton Rebels and all the people that help out we're very thankful to all!!!!!! And a special thanks to magnitude, Luis, and Gabriel for making this possible for making this possible!!!!!!⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
El mexicano milita en el Stockton TLJ FC Rebeles de Estados Unidos, club que ayuda a los jóvenes a desarrollar sus talentos en el fútbol y su calidad ha traspasado fronteras.
Equipos como el Barcelona y el Manchester City ya le pusieron “el ojo encima” por su “magia” con el balón.
En México también le siguen los pasos y ya fue convocado a la Sub 15 del Tricolor, a pesar de tener dos años menos.
📄 | NOTA | #Sub15— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) 6 de marzo de 2018
¡Ya estamos en el CAR!
Checa los detalles de nuestra semana de concentración. 💪🏼🇲🇽
👉🏼 https://t.co/QSbPi7WJfg#SoyMéxico pic.twitter.com/UnUrLbymq5
En sus redes sociales tiene algunos videos donde muestra que tiene madera para ser considerado el nuevo Messi.
El pequeño ha convivido con futbolistas de la talla de Raúl González y Héctor Herrera.
I wanted to take the time to thank everyone that came out to celebrate Alex and Daniels birthday with us. We had a lot of fun I hope you did as well they loved all the gifts and specially they loved that everyone came out to celebrate with them thanks again. Also thanks to Hector Herrera for the signed jersey and to Luis and Magnitude for bringing it all the way from Porto✈️🇵🇹!!!!!! Hopefully we'll be there soon thanks again!!!!!⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🎊🎊🎊🎈🎈🎈🎉🎉🎁🎂🎂🍰 @hectorherrera6 #16 #hh #rebels #fcporto #hadagreatime
Líderes del fútbol en México aseguran “todos esperamos que pueda llevarnos en un futuro a la élite del fútbol”.
