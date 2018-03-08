  SECCIONES
09 de Marzo de 2018
Deportes

Conoce al 'Messi mexicano', promesa del fútbol a sus 13 años (Video)

El jugador fue convocado a la Sub 15 del Tricolor, a pesar de tener dos años menos.

Se llama Alejandro Alcalá, le apodan el "Messi mexicano" y a sus 13 años se ha convertido en una promesa del fútbol mundial.
Se llama Alejandro Alcalá, le apodan el "Messi mexicano" y a sus 13 años se ha convertido en una promesa del fútbol mundial. (Vanguardia MX)
jueves, 8 mar. 2018 11:30 pm
Agencia
MÉXICO.- El sucesor de Messi ya llegó y es mexicano, su nombre es Alejandro Alcalá.

De acuerdo con Vanguardia MX, el pequeño Alejandro Alcalá asombró a propios y extraños por su manera de jugar fútbol.

Le apodan el "Messi mexicano" y a sus 13 años se ha convertido en una promesa del fútbol mundial.

El mexicano milita en el Stockton TLJ FC Rebeles de Estados Unidos, club que ayuda a los jóvenes a desarrollar sus talentos en el fútbol y su calidad ha traspasado fronteras.

Equipos como el Barcelona y el Manchester City ya le pusieron “el ojo encima” por su “magia” con el balón.

En México también le siguen los pasos y ya fue convocado a la Sub 15 del Tricolor, a pesar de tener dos años menos. 

En sus redes sociales tiene algunos videos donde muestra que tiene madera para ser considerado el nuevo Messi. 

El pequeño ha convivido con futbolistas de la talla de Raúl González y Héctor Herrera. 

Líderes del fútbol en México aseguran “todos esperamos que pueda llevarnos en un futuro a la élite del fútbol”. 

